Home / Entertainment / Chef Harpal on trends, social media

Chef Harpal on trends, social media

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:08 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, recently seen in Laughter Chef Season 3, believes the culinary industry is undergoing a revolutionary phase. Discussing current food trends, he said, "I see small plates, more regional and ingredient-oriented dishes, unusual international products being used in cooking, and a lot of cross-pollination across recipes. That is what is happening." He revealed that even his restaurant, Karigari, is evolving with these trends. "We are bringing some old-age recipes into new ones, infusing international flavours into traditional dishes, and presenting rural recipes in a way that is adaptable for the mass market. These trends are paying off," he said. Despite keeping up with culinary innovations, Chef Harpal is selective about social media. "It's a tricky platform. You have to draw a line between yourself and people. Sometimes people can get toxic and pass nasty remarks, but you have to focus on constructive things," he explained.

He added that his goal is to share knowledge, not follow trends blindly. "In my field, I try to pass on what I've learned over time. Be creative in your own space and share content that helps people. Spread positive vibes. That's my approach to social media. I don't follow most trends, which often feel irrelevant or mismatched to my profile," he concluded.

Through this perspective, Chef Harpal encourages both culinary innovation and mindful engagement online, blending expertise with authenticity.

