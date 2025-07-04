Chef Harpal Sokhi, Tushar Sood, Vikas Chawla’s recipes to enjoy rain

As the first drops kiss the soil and the monsoon breeze fills the air with freshness, it’s time to celebrate the season with comforting, flavourful delicacies that not only feed the body but also soothe the soul. Monsoon is a time when our cravings for hot and spicy foods take the centre-stage and what better way to indulge than with recipes curated for the rainy days? From traditional favourites to modern twists, this collection brings together a blend of textures. Dive into the earthy crunch of red banana flower pakoras by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi; sip on a cup of immunity-boosting herbal tea (kadha) and indulge your sweet tooth with a rich spiced besan and roasted chana halwa. For those who enjoy fusion fare, Chef Tushar Sood offers the crispy delight of onion cheese corn rings with mango salsa and the innovative Qataffi carnation with hot garlic sauce. Each dish in this line-up is crafted to complement the monsoons with wholesome and satisfying ingredients . Whether you are looking to curl up with comfort food or entertain guests with a seasonal spread, these recipes promise to make your monsoon meals memorable.

Advertisement

Qataffi carnation

with hot garlic sauce

Advertisement

Ingredients

Qattaffi sheets

Advertisement

Cottage cheese

Mozzarella cheese

Pasteurized cheese

Bell pepper

Red chilly

Tomato ketchup

Red cabbage

Carrot

Capsicum

Butter

Parsley

Spring onion

1. Cut cottage cheese & stuff with mozzarella cheese & pasteurized cheese. Roll all the mixture in qataffi shreds & bake it with butter.

2. Mix red chilly paste with tomato ketchup with the tempering of bell peppers & garlic chop.

3. Plate the baked qattafi rolls with hot garlic sauce.

4. Garnish it with parsley & vegetable mixture.

Onion rings with mango salsa

Ingredients

Mozzarella cheese

Pasteurized cheese

Onion rings

Tempura flour

Bread crumb

Bell pepper

Corn

Raw mango

Mango pulp

Onion

Tomato

Parsley

Fried noodles

Method

1. Coat the onion rings in tempura flour.

2. Crumb it & fry till golden brown.

3. Make a mixture of all cheese & bell pepper.

4. Fill It in the onion rings & bake it.

5. Top it up with the mixture of chopped mango, onion & tomato.

6. Serve on the bed of fried noodles topped up with mango salsa.

— Chef Tushar Sood

Herbal tea (kadha)

A warming, immunity-boosting tea with herbs and spices. Enjoy this healing tea, especially during the monsoon, winter or whenever

your body calls for warmth

and grounding.

Ingredients (for 2 cups)

Water 4 cups

Fresh ginger 2 inches, grated

Cinnamon stick 1.5 inches

Green cardamom 4 pods

Long pepper (pippali) 1 piece

Turmeric ½ tsp

Cloves 6 pieces

Fresh tulsi leaves 10

Lemon few drops as per taste

1. In a saucepan, add all ingredients to 4 cups of water.

2. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the water reduces to half. Strain the decoction into cups. Add a few lemon drops and sweeten with jaggery powder to taste.

NOTE: Do not use honey in very hot liquid, as Ayurveda advises against adding honey to hot liquids. You may add honey when it’s lukewarm or less than 40 degrees.

Spiced besan & roasted chana halwa

A comforting halwa made with coarse besan, roasted chana, jaggery and traditional spices to warm the body during the rainy season.

Ingredients

Coarse besan (mota besan) – ½ cup

Jaggery powder – 1 cup (to taste)

Black peppercorns – 20, whole

Ghee – ½ cup

Water – 2½ cups

Cloves – 10

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Roasted chana powder – ¾ cup

Dry ginger powder (saunth) – 1 tsp

Dried nuts for garnish

Method

1. Prepare chana powder: Grind roasted chana in a blender to a fine powder. Store extra for future use, and measure out ¾ cup for this recipe.

2. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat ghee. Add mota besan and roasted chana powder. Roast on a very low flame, stirring constantly. This slow roasting deepens the flavour and aroma.

3. After 12–15 minutes, when the mixture turns aromatic and slightly golden, add peppercorns and cloves. Cook for 2 more minutes. Stir in turmeric and dry ginger powder. Mix for about 30 seconds.

4. Pour in 2½ cups of water carefully and stir continuously to avoid lumps. Let the mixture cook until it thickens and absorbs the water. Once thickened, add jaggery powder and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring well to dissolve. Serve hot, garnished with your choice of chopped nuts.

— Chef Vikas Chawla

Red banana flower pakora

Ingredients

Red banana flower 1 Turmeric powder 1 tsp Lemon juice ½ Onion sliced 1 Ginger chopped 1 tsp Green chilli chopped 2-3 Curry leaves 15-20 Red chilli powder 1 tsp Dry mango powder 1 tsp

Carom seeds 1 tsp Turmeric powder ½ tsp Salt to taste Gram flour 5 tbsp Rice flour 2 tbsp Water as required Oil for frying Green chilli 4-5 no Chaat masala to sprinkle

1.Remove the outer purple layers and collect the small florets. 2. Clean each floret by removing the hard stem and transparent cover. 3. Chop the cleaned florets finely and rinse in clean water. 4. Add turmeric powder, salt, and lemon juice to the chopped florets. 5. Mix well with your hands for 4–5 minutes. Squeeze out excess water and transfer to a mixing bowl. 6. To the bowl, add sliced onion, chopped ginger, green chilies, and curry leaves. 7. Add red chili powder, dry mango powder, carom seeds, turmeric powder, and salt. 8. Add gram flour and rice flour. Mix well to form a rough dough without adding water. 9. If the mixture feels too dry, sprinkle little water. 10. Heat oil in a deep pan or kadai over medium heat. 11. Pinch small portions of the mixture and drop them into the hot oil. 12. Fry in batches until golden brown and crispy. 13. Drain on paper towels. 14. Fry whole green chilies in oil for 2 minutes until crisp and drain. 15. Arrange pakoras on a serving platter. 16. Serve hot with green chili sauce or mint chutney.

— Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi