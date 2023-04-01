Chewed and spat by Robert Downy Jr, gum goes up for sale at whopping $40,000

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 1

The magnitude of Hollywood actor Robert Downy Jr’s cult and stardom could be ascertained from the fact that the gum he chewed and later spat is up for sale on eBay at a starting bid of over $40,000 (Rs 32,56,227).

A person claims to have gotten hold of it and later listed it on the website, as per a report by New York Post.

"Hello! I happened to be in the area during the event which had famous actor and producer Jon Favreau being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the event, Robert Downey Jr himself put his gum on the Star and presumably left it there, which I was able to snag. I'm selling it in the same condition I got it in and it can be tested for his DNA,''the listing oneBay reads.

The auction will end on April 1.

The gum will be shipped to the one who wins the bid in a plastic container, ABC7.com reported.

Netizens however found the exercise quite bizarre and the news has left many Internet users ‘disgusted’.