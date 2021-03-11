'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’: Tiger Shroff's dialogue from ‘Heropanti' is top trend on Twitter; check rib-tickling memes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's dialogue 'Chhoti bachi ho kya' from the movie 'Heropanti' is flooded with hilarious memes on Twitter.

#Chhoti bachi ho kya’ line made it to top trend with politicians, cricketers to crypto currency all serving as fodder for memes.

har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya — zomato (@zomato) April 21, 2022

It instantly sparked an out-of-the-ordinary conversation online with Zomato’s recent tweet, where the food delivery company wrote, "har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya".

Below are the tweets:

Confidence Check Kr Rahay Ho Larki Ka #ChotiBachiHoKya pic.twitter.com/3zU9IoAfaW — SarDar AnjUm YaSin (@SarDarAnjUmYaS1) April 22, 2022

Zomato recently faced a backlash across the country after it announced a 10-minute food delivery.