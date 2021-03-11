'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’: Tiger Shroff's dialogue from ‘Heropanti' is top trend on Twitter; check rib-tickling memes

Chandigarh, April 23
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's dialogue 'Chhoti bachi ho kya' from the movie 'Heropanti' is flooded with hilarious memes on Twitter.
#Chhoti bachi ho kya’ line made it to top trend with politicians, cricketers to crypto currency all serving as fodder for memes.
har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya— zomato (@zomato) April 21, 2022
It instantly sparked an out-of-the-ordinary conversation online with Zomato’s recent tweet, where the food delivery company wrote, "har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya".
Below are the tweets:
Like seriously 🤭— 𝕊𝕜 🌎💫❤️ (@SnehaSh5027) April 23, 2022
It's trending
🙄😅😂🤣#ChotiBachiHoKya pic.twitter.com/O918PasGDN
Rishabh Pant to Umpires:#ChotiBachiHoKya #DCvsRR #noball #cheaters #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/csP7CuaBrZ— Dishant Kumar (@iamdishantkumar) April 23, 2022
Watson to Pant : gully ka night tournament chal raha hai kya. #ChotiBachiHoKya #IPL2022 #pant #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/lzAv3CGy5J— Ayush Kumar Khamari (@AyushKhamari5) April 23, 2022
Good morning😴#BidenIsALaughingstock#news #IndiaNews #chhotebachehokya #ChotiBachiHoKya pic.twitter.com/D8EcMREb1B— Naman Pandey (@NamanPa24752646) April 23, 2022
"aye, chal betting kar na— Ajay Uikey 🇮🇳 (@aj1993uk) April 23, 2022
Chahal to Kuldeep#DCvRR #noball #ChotiBachiHoKya pic.twitter.com/U9WoT3cof9
Confidence Check Kr Rahay Ho Larki Ka #ChotiBachiHoKya pic.twitter.com/3zU9IoAfaW— SarDar AnjUm YaSin (@SarDarAnjUmYaS1) April 22, 2022
#ChotiBachiHoKya ? Don't do that 😒 pic.twitter.com/sWgFzXQsTG— Prosprr 🌿 (@prosprring) April 22, 2022
Zomato recently faced a backlash across the country after it announced a 10-minute food delivery.
