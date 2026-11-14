Carefree days: Farhana Fatema

One of my fondest memories is racing with our hands tied behind our backs to eat a hanging Jalebi and run back to the starting point. Today, children face greater competition and pressure because everything moves so quickly. However, struggles have always been a part of life. The advantage today is that children have access to resources like the internet, Google and AI to help them prepare. They just need to choose the right direction. I believe parents are the best guides for children. Along with education, children must learn good manners, respect, the value of relationships and responsibility. Giving them small duties and spending quality time with them can make a big difference.

Big family picnics: Babul Supriyo

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We grew up in joint families, sharing meals with grandparents, cousins and relatives. I would love to revisit my childhood days spent in our ancestral home with my grandparents, parents, uncles and cousins. We had a huge family, and our days were filled with playing hide-and-seek, cricket and enjoying each other's company. I would also love my children to experience those big family picnics where 60 to 80 relatives travelled together, cooked food outdoors and spent an entire day having fun. Children teach us to appreciate the little things in life. Their excitement, innocence, carefree nature and the way they express love remind us of the simple joys we often forget as we grow older. They teach us to smile more, laugh freely and make people feel special through small gestures.

Those good ol’ days: Pallaavii Chatterjee

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I never really had the concept of Children’s Day celebrations during my childhood. I was an all-rounder, good at dancing, singing, studies and sports, and always loved participating in dance dramas and theatre. One thing I miss doing is meeting my cousins, chatting and playing with them. As a child, I would often wonder when I would grow up, but today I wish I could go back and relive those carefree days. I strongly feel that children today face much more pressure and expectations. Sometimes, they are raised by caretakers and miss out on the love and values that grandparents bring.

Joy & laughter: Gauravv Saxena

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My fondest Children’s Day memories are of watching our teachers perform plays, sing and organise games for us. The carefree laughter on the playground, sharing snacks and running around made those days special. I started working at the age of 14 for just Rs 10 a day, and that early experience shaped my understanding of hard work, resilience and financial independence. Today, with board meetings, travel and responsibilities, I do miss that freedom. If I could meet my younger self, I would tell him not to worry about hardships, never doubt his worth and keep working hard while enjoying the journey.

Cricket & kites: Suraj Sonik

One of my fondest childhood memories is dressing up as Lord Ram on Children’s Day, with my mother lovingly helping me get ready. I have also loved playing cricket and flying kites, and I sometimes wish I could relive those carefree days. I feel childhood has become more comfortable today, with greater awareness about children's emotional well-being and better support systems. My father taught me the importance of hard work, while my mother taught me to always speak the truth. When I have a family of my own, I want my children to look up to me not just for my achievements but also for my values and character.