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Home / Entertainment / Choreographer Bosco Martis hospitalised after complaining of chest congestion

Choreographer Bosco Martis hospitalised after complaining of chest congestion

Bosco has been under medical observation for the past week; he has undergone several tests and scans as doctors continue to monitor his condition closely

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:45 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Choreographer Bosco Martis in a hospital.
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Bollywood’s ace choreographer and entrepreneur Bosco Leslie Martis is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing chest congestion and discomfort amid a hectic work schedule.

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According to sources, Bosco began feeling uneasy in his chest, following which he visited a doctor for a consultation. As a precautionary measure, the doctor advised immediate hospitalisation for further evaluation and medical procedures.

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Sources further reveal that Bosco has been under medical observation for the past week. During his stay, he has undergone several tests and scans as doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.

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While the initial reports are said to be normal, the medical team has decided to keep him under observation before taking any further action.

Fans and well-wishers have been expressing concern after the news of his hospitalisation surfaced and with pictures of the star being admitted are making rounds on social media. Stay tuned for more updates.

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