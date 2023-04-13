ChorNikalKeBhaga makes a mark

Netflix’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, a Maddock Films production, continues to make a mark since it was launched on March 24. It has been among the Top 10 for three consecutive weeks. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, and directed by Ajay Singh, the film stars Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, and Sharad Kelkar.
In the first week of its release, the film was trending in the third place and had been viewed for 11.7 million hours, followed by the second week, where the film moved to second place and was viewed for over 17.3 million hours. In the third week, the film has been viewed for 4.2 million hours. The film has been collectively viewed for over 32 million hours over the past three weeks since its release.
