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Home / Entertainment / Christian Siriano turns New York runway into French fantasy

Christian Siriano turns New York runway into French fantasy

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:22 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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FASHION-NEW YORK/CHRISTIAN SIRIANO
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At a Spring/Summer 2027 presentation on Thursday, Christian Siriano took New York Fashion Week to the romance and grandeur of 18th-century France.

Known for dressing Hollywood stars, Siriano built the collection around corsetry, intricate embroidery and dramatic silhouettes. The show moved between restrained monochrome lace dresses and suits and increasingly theatrical pieces in neons, purple and floral prints.

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The designer described the mood as something between mythology and a dream world, allowing the clothes to move from darker, more restrained looks into exuberant gowns and fantasy-inspired eveningwear.

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A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2027 Christian Siriano collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, U.S., September 10, 2026. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Corsets and embroidered fabrics gave the collection its historical foundation, while vivid colour and exaggerated glamour brought it firmly into the present.

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Siriano’s signature lies in couture-like glamour and dramatic occasionwear, particularly corsets, elaborate embroidery and show-stopping gowns that have made him a favourite on Hollywood red carpets.

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