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Home / Entertainment / Christopher Nolan wears tie by Indian designer Aahaan Tandon at NY premiere of ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan wears tie by Indian designer Aahaan Tandon at NY premiere of ‘The Odyssey’

The tie is crafted from fabric featuring Ajrakh, the centuries-old hand block-printing and resist-dyeing tradition originating in Gujarat’s Kutch region

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:31 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Christopher Nolan with Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway at the premiere of 'The Odyssey' in New York. Image credits/@aahaan.tandon/Instagram
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Filmmaker Christopher Nolan was spotted wearing a custom tie designed by Indian designer Aahaan Tandon at the premiere of his film “The Odyssey” in New York.

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It is crafted from fabric featuring Ajrakh, the centuries-old hand block-printing and resist-dyeing tradition originating in Gujarat’s Kutch region.

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The designer shared pictures of the filmmaker, who recently visited India for the film’s premiere, on his Instagram handle on Thursday, which also featured Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway.

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“Christopher Nolan in a custom Aahaan Tandon Ajrak Silk Tie for @theodysseymovie premiere in New York City,” he wrote in the caption.

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Tandon is a New York-based designer and a graduate of Parsons School of Design.

Nolan’s “The Odyssey” released on Friday and features Tom Holland, Zendaya and Charlize Theron, among others.

It revolves around the Greek King Odysseus on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus.

The film is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.

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