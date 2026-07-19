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Home / Entertainment / Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ earns Rs 47.03 crore at box office

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ earns Rs 47.03 crore at box office

Matt Damon-starrer opens strongly worldwide, crossing USD 200 million globally as Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s Greek myth hits theatre

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:52 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” has earned Rs 47.03 crore at the domestic box office on the second day of release. File.
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Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” has earned Rs 47.03 crore at the domestic box office on the second day of release.

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Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on Friday.

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According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 20.76 crore at the domestic box office and went on to earn over Rs 26 crore on the following day. The total collection of the film has crossed over USD 200 million at the global box office.

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“The Odyssey” revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.

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Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively.

The film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem, which has been previously adapted several times. In 1954, “Ulysses”, an Italian-American co-production, featured actor Kirk Douglas as the Greek hero. “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”, released in 2000, and was a loose, satirical adaptation directed by the Coen Brothers.

“The Odyssey” in 1997 was directed by Andrei Konchalovsky and was broadcast as a two-part miniseries.

It starred Armand Assante as the Greek king and Greta Scacchi as Penelope, and followed Odysseus’s perilous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War.

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