Cillian Murphy to reprise his role in the 28 Days Later franchise

Director Danny Boyle confirmed that Cillian Murphy will reprise his role in the 28 Days Later franchise.

Murphy, who starred in the 2002 film 28 Days Later, will appear in the upcoming sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

In a recent interview, Boyle revealed that Murphy will have a significant role in the third film, which has yet to be green-lit.

However, a strong box office performance from 28 Years Later and Murphy's involvement could help secure the project's future.

Boyle praised the introduction of Murphy's character in the second film, saying it was "pretty good" and a "very smart use of him." The new trilogy, crafted by Boyle and writer Alex Garland, will feature connecting characters, including newcomer Alfie Williams 12-year-old character Spike, who will run through the films.

The first two films, 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, have been shot back-to-back, with Boyle citing logistical, actor availability, and story reasons.

While 28 Years Later is set to release on June 20 and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will release on January 16, 2026.