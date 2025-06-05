DT
Home / Entertainment / Cillian Murphy to reprise his role in the 28 Days Later franchise

Cillian Murphy to reprise his role in the 28 Days Later franchise

Danny Boyle confirmed Cillian Murphy will return to the '28 Days Later' franchise in the upcoming film, '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.' Murphy will have a significant role in the third film, which is not yet greenlit, but its future could be secured by the success of '28 Years Later' and Murphy's involvement. Boyle and writer Alex Garland crafted a new trilogy with connecting characters, including newcomer Alfie Williams. The first two films were shot back-to-back and will be released on June 20 (28 Years Later) and January 16, 2026 (28 Years Later: The Bone Temple). (This summary is generated via AI.)
featured-img featured-img
Cillian Murphy
Director Danny Boyle confirmed that Cillian Murphy will reprise his role in the 28 Days Later franchise.

Murphy, who starred in the 2002 film 28 Days Later, will appear in the upcoming sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

In a recent interview, Boyle revealed that Murphy will have a significant role in the third film, which has yet to be green-lit.

However, a strong box office performance from 28 Years Later and Murphy's involvement could help secure the project's future.

Boyle praised the introduction of Murphy's character in the second film, saying it was "pretty good" and a "very smart use of him." The new trilogy, crafted by Boyle and writer Alex Garland, will feature connecting characters, including newcomer Alfie Williams 12-year-old character Spike, who will run through the films.

The first two films, 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, have been shot back-to-back, with Boyle citing logistical, actor availability, and story reasons.

While 28 Years Later is set to release on June 20 and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will release on January 16, 2026.

