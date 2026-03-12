DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / 'Citizens, children are 'choking'!': Deepika Padukone raises concern over Mumbai's air quality

‘Citizens, children are 'choking'!’: Deepika Padukone raises concern over Mumbai's air quality

Seeks help from authorities

article_Author
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:01 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone. Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has raised concerns about the rising pollution levels in Mumbai, saying the city's residents and children are "choking" because of the poor air quality.

The 'Padmaavat’ actor, on Thursday, took to her instagram to raise the issue and urged the civic authorities to step in and take action.

Deepika posted a screengrab of Mumbai's pollution levels. Along with the picture, she tagged the city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and asked officials to look into the matter.

Expressing concern about the situation in the city, the actor wrote that the people living in Mumbai, especially children, are struggling to breathe due to the worsening air quality. Her post read, "The citizens of this city and its children are choking! How is this okay!? @my_bmc | @mybmchealth please help!"

Credits: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the 2024 film 'Singham Again', where she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

The actress will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King', which is expected to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. Apart from that, she is also part of filmmaker Atlee's Telugu action film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, which also stars Allu Arjun.

