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Home / Entertainment / Classic & contemporary: Janhvi Kapoor brings desi drama to the BoF 500 Gala in Paris

Classic & contemporary: Janhvi Kapoor brings desi drama to the BoF 500 Gala in Paris

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TNS
Updated At : 04:08 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Janhvi Kapoor
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Janhvi Kapoor brought Indian craftsmanship to the global fashion stage as she attended the BoF 500 Gala in Paris, dressed in a custom creation by Pankaj S Heritage, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

The ethereal off-white ensemble reimagined the classic six-yard silhouette with a contemporary, low-slung drape, bare shoulders and an elegant floor-skimming pallu.

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Crafted from 460-count Bengal muslin, the look celebrated the beauty of Indian textiles while keeping its aesthetic distinctly modern. The understated ivory canvas was contrasted with elaborate handcrafted adornments featuring gold beads, pearls, shells, emeralds, polkis and tassels, creating a dramatic shoulder-to-arm jewellery moment.

At one of Paris Fashion Week’s most influential fashion gatherings, Janhvi’s look struck a balance between heritage and contemporary global glamour—putting Indian design, textile artistry and craftsmanship firmly in the international spotlight.

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