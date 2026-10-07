Classical maestros to take centre stage at Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan

There are moments when music does more than fill a room, it lingers in the air, unfolds like a raga and draws the listener into a world where time seems to slow and every note finds its own meaning. For three days, Chandigarh will resonate with such moments as some of the finest voices and maestros of Indian classical music come together in a celebration of melody, rhythm and tradition. The Indian National Theatre, Chandigarh, in association with The Durga Das Foundation, will present the 48th Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan from October 8 to 10, bringing together celebrated artistes of the Hindustani and Carnatic traditions for an immersive musical journey.

For more than five decades, the society has been a custodian of India’s rich cultural traditions, keeping its heritage resonant through music. Each year, it brings the timeless sounds of Indian classical music to the city through a three-day concert, complemented by seasonal musical offerings in the monsoons by celebrating not just the changing seasons, but the melodies that give them a voice.

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Anil Nehru, president of the society says, “Every year, for our annual concert, we invite artistes who have an in-depth understanding and knowledge of the classical tradition. In fact, it has been two years since we introduced Carnatic music to the concert, and we have received a very encouraging response. Despite the limitations we face, including budgetary constraints, we are happy that we can continue to bring quality classical music to the city. For music lovers in Chandigarh, it is a wonderful opportunity to come and listen to some outstanding artistes. What makes it even more special is that this is not a ticketed or commercial event and it is an open invitation to experience and appreciate the richness of Indian classical music.”

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The idea took shape in 1977, when N. Khosla, who became the Honorary Secretary of the society, envisioned bringing a prestigious Sangeet Sammelan to Chandigarh, modelled on the renowned Hariballabh Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar.

Vinita Gupta, Secretary of the society, says, “Classical music is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in something meaningful, it has the ability to evoke a range of emotions and offer a sense of calm and reflection, which is especially valuable in the times we live in. With young people increasingly caught up in social media and dealing with stress, anxiety and other pressures, music can provide a space to pause, connect and find balance. Through our concerts and the music appreciation courses we offer, our larger objective is to nurture an understanding of Indian classical music and ensure that this rich tradition continues to be preserved and passed on to future generations.”

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The city is set to tune into three days of the classical music, beginning October 8 with the Carnatic music, with an acclaimed vocalist Ramakrishnan Murthy. He is a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, a featured artiste at the annual Madras Music Season and an A-grade artiste of All India Radio.

As the concert moves into its second day, the landscape of Hindustani music will unfold in the evening through the voice of Shruti Vishwakarma Marathe. Trained in the rich tradition of Khayal under the guidance of her grandparents, Ganpatrao Vishwakarma and Jayanti Vishwakarma, she brings to her music a deep sense of lineage and tradition. The melodic conversation then moves to the sitar, with Ayan Sengupta, an Indian Council for Cultural Relations-empanelled artiste, serving at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy bringing the resonant strings of the instrument alive.

Saturday morning will open on a more contemplative note, with Hindustani vocalist Hemant Pandse bringing the quiet depth of a morning raga to the Sammelan. A disciple of Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki, Pandse’s music is rooted in a rich classical tradition, while his creative sensibility has found expression in conceptual musical presentations such as Abhangvarsha and Ek Radha Ek Meera.

Across these three days, the music will move from voice to strings, from rhythm to silence, and from one raga to another creating not merely a concert, but an unfolding conversation between tradition, time and the listener. The Sammelan will be held at Newton Hall, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Entry is free.