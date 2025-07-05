DT
Home / Entertainment / 'Cocktail' sequel in works, makers begin film preparations

Director Homi Adajania’s wife and celebrity stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, shared a snap of the sequel’s script on her Instagram story on Saturday
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:16 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Via instagram.com/anaitashroffadajania/
The makers of the film “Cocktail” have confirmed the making of its highly anticipated sequel.

The hype around the sequel of the film has elevated a notch higher after director Homi Adajania’s wife and celebrity stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, shared a snap of the sequel’s script on her Instagram story on Saturday.

While sharing the picture, Anaita wrote, “Let the prep begin”, hinting at the beginning of the film’s shoot.

The makers have not announced further details of the movie yet.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly been approached for the lead roles in the film.

“Cocktail” was directed by Homi Adajania and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It was released in 2012.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, who is reportedly playing the lead role in the movie, has recently completed the shooting of “Tere Ishk Mein”, directed by Anand L Rai and starring Dhanush in the lead role.

Meanhile, Rashmika Mandanna has multiple films releasing this year. Her latest movie was “Kuberaa”, which starred Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. The actress will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal Park”.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film “Deva”. It was directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

