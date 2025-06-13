Coffee with a twist

Coffee’s more than just a caffeine kick these days — it’s culture, comfort and sometimes, a little bit of magic in a cup. You know what? Wandering through the Tricity, you stumble on cafés that aren’t just serving coffee; they’re serving stories. Stories steeped in tradition, experimentation and that one-of-a-kind local twist that makes you stop, sip and smile. Ever wondered what a cup of coffee can really tell you about a city? Well, the Tricity is quietly brewing up some seriously unique coffee tales. Let’s take a walk through the city and the menus that have young coffee lovers buzzing.

Advertisement

Warm hug from Waycup Café: Jaggery Latte & Coconut Cold Brew

Nestled in Sector 67, Mohali, Waycup Café feels like that cozy nook where the barista knows your name and your favourite blend. The Jaggery Latte here is nothing short of a revelation. Imagine the comforting sweetness of jiggery — a staple in Indian kitchens — meeting the bold richness of espresso, all rounded off with frothy milk that’s silky smooth. It’s earthy, caramel-like and honestly, a little hug in a cup on those chilly mornings.

Advertisement

A regular described it perfectly, “It’s like nostalgia and novelty wrapped into one sip.” And that sums it up. The jaggery doesn’t overpower but rather dances with the espresso, giving a subtle hint of tradition in an otherwise modern espresso culture.

If you plan on visiting, just know, the Jaggery Latte has its perfect companion in the Alfredo Sandwich — a warm, hearty bite that brings a comforting richness of its own. The creamy Alfredo filling, tucked inside perfectly toasted bread, adds a savoury counterpoint to the latte’s gentle sweetness. Together, they make for a pairing that’s both satisfying and soulful — the kind of duo that feels like it was meant to be.

Advertisement

For those warmer days? The Coconut Cold Brew steps in with a tropical twist. It’s like a mini vacation for your taste buds — cool, smooth and just the right kind of indulgent without being cloying.

Bright, Bold at Talez Patisserie: Cranberry Americano

Shift gears a little towards Sector 26, Chandigarh and you land at Talez Patisserie & Kitchen. Their coffee offerings are turning heads too. The Cranberry Americano isn’t your usual black coffee. A bold Americano is brightened with a tangy cranberry infusion, which gives it a punchy balance of tartness and depth. The way the cranberry juice sharpens the smoky bitterness of the espresso is a little surprising at first but totally addictive once you get it.

A coffee enthusiast said, “Never thought cranberry and coffee could be BFFs, but here we are.” And honestly, it makes sense why this combo is turning heads — fruity coffees are gaining traction globally and Talez is bringing that trend right to the heart of Chandigarh.

Nostalgia meets trendiness: Roohafza Matcha Latte

Panchkula’s Kali Coffee, in Sector 20, has a trick up its sleeve: The Roohafza Matcha Latte. Now, if you’re wondering what on earth that is, let me explain. Roohafza, the beloved floral syrup that’s been a staple in Indian summers, meets the earthy, slightly bitter matcha powder. The result? A vibrant, aromatic latte that’s both nostalgic and new. One person described it as “a cup of summer memories, brewed with a twist.”

Dessert in a cup: Vietnamese Tiramisu Latte

You can’t talk unique coffee without mentioning Tan Coffee in Sector 68, Mohali. Their Vietnamese Whipped Tiramisu Latte is the kind of indulgence that feels like a mini celebration in every sip. Whipped coffee — a global social media darling — gets a decadent upgrade here with tiramisu flavours layered into the mix. The creamy, dessert-like richness comes through without being overwhelming, making it perfect for those who want a sweet treat without the guilt.

“It’s dessert and coffee, but without the guilt trip,” said one happy customer, capturing the essence perfectly.

A must-try

So, what’s the takeaway here? Coffee in Tricity is more than a beverage — it’s a storybook, blending tradition with innovation in ways that surprise and delight. From the earthy sweetness of jaggery in a latte to the floral nostalgia of Roohafza matcha, to the bold, unexpected tartness of cranberry in an Americano, these cafés offer more than just caffeine; they offer experiences.

You might find yourself lingering longer than you planned, savouring a sip that tastes like home, a twist or just something totally new. And honestly, isn’t that what makes discovering local cafés so much fun? So next time you’re roaming through Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula, take a detour from your usual order. Try something you’ve never heard of or thought you’d like — you might just stumble on your new favorite.

After all, every sip is a story — and Tricity’s coffee tales are just getting started.