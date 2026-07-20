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Home / Entertainment / Coldplay's sweet surprise at FIFA World Cup Final wins fans’ heart

Coldplay's sweet surprise at FIFA World Cup Final wins fans’ heart

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:47 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
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Coldplay added a memorable personal touch to the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Final by surprising thousands of fans with handwritten-style notes placed on every seat ahead of the tournament's first-ever halftime show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. As spectators entered the stadium for one of the biggest sporting events in the world, they found small fan flags waiting at their seats, each accompanied by a personalised message signed by frontman Chris Martin on behalf of the band. The gesture immediately drew attention across social media, with fans and digital creators sharing images of the keepsake before the performance began. The note expressed gratitude to supporters attending the landmark event and acknowledged the significance of the occasion. It read, "Thank you for being a vital part of the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026(tm) The Final Halftime Show. With love, Chris Martin, Coldplay." Social media influencer Kate Mackz also shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle.

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Also Read: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/entertainment/from-tom-cruises-powerful-speech-to-biebers-confusing-song-choice-inside-fifa-world-cup-2026s-star-studded-final/

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The surprise came ahead of what marked FIFA's first attempt at staging a large-scale, Super Bowl-style halftime music production during a World Cup final.

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The addition of a major live music performance represented a new chapter in the tournament's history, with Coldplay serving as the headline act for the inaugural show.

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