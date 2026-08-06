Colman Domingo reveals his intense pre-role prep

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo has revealed that his preparation for a role begins the moment he is cast, with weeks of intensive research aimed at understanding the character long before he steps onto a film set.

Advertisement

Speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Domingo said he immediately immerses himself in every detail available about the person he is portraying.

Advertisement

"I start my research the moment I get cast, and then it's probably like 40 hours a week of my own work just to prepare to be on that set," he said. "You're watching the video, you're doing any research you can on the character... the years around it, you name it. I take in everything."

Advertisement

The actor said his approach is rooted in uncovering a character's inner life rather than simply copying their mannerisms. "You want to do soul work, to be honest. You don't want mimicry on anything," Domingo said. "You want to find the soul of a person and advocate for that."

Domingo was discussing his portrayal of Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson, in the biographical film Michael. For the role, he also underwent an elaborate physical transformation, spending about two-and-a-half hours in prosthetic makeup before each day of filming, along with wearing coloured contact lenses. "That's two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics," Domingo told host Jimmy Fallon after reacting to a photograph of himself in character. "I had a great time with that role, and really, it meant everything."

Advertisement

Reflecting on the film after its release, Domingo described the production as demanding. "This was not an easy shoot, I will not shy away from that," he said.

Reports said Domingo did not adopt method acting for the role, although he remained in character while filming scenes with the young actors portraying members of the Jackson family. The screenplay was also revised during production to give Joe Jackson a more prominent role in the story.

Despite the challenges, Domingo said he was proud of the film's approach. "Michael has become an examination of how Michael became Michael, before we deal with anything else," he said. "Everyone thinks there's one way to tell his story, and there isn't. One can't deny Michael's genius and his extraordinary legacy in the music industry."