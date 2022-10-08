Comedienne Judy Tenuta passes away

Stand-up comedienne Judy Tenuta, also known as ‘The Love Goddess’ and ‘Aphrodite of the Accordion,’ passed away at 72 due ovarian cancer on Thursday in Los Angeles. She helped live comedy become popular in clubs like the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, the Laff Stop in Houston, and Caroline’s in New York City.
She was known for her sarcastic humour, expletive-filled jokes, raspy voice,
and accordion.
Tenuta co-starred in the independent movie “Sister Mary” alongside Bruce Vilanch and also had supporting parts in Gibsonburg and Hillary and Haley Duff’s Material Girls. She appeared on General Hospital, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, and Corey in the House while working on television. She played small parts on The Weird Al Show and was a recurring character in Al Yankovic’s comedic sketches and music videos.
