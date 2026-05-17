Comedy is tough, survival even tougher: Harsh Gujral

Harsh Gujral says the real battle for a stand-up comedian lies not in making people laugh, but in building and sustaining a career in comedy, especially in today’s sensitive digital landscape.

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Gujral, who will be seen in the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 15, described the stand-up comedy landscape as challenging.

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“It is tough to be a stand-up comedian and it is equally tough to survive here. Comedy is subjective, some might like your humour, some might not. But if you’ve built your audience base in stand-up comedy, that’s enough.”

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“The industry is very big and if you spend 15 to 20 years working hard and doing a good job, then you will be able to achieve your life’s goal,” the comedian told PTI in an interview.

Known for his relatable, everyday-life humour, Gujral admitted that stand-up comedians increasingly feel the need to self-censor, primarily due to the fear of backlash.

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“It takes courage to handle controversy. If you have that courage and want to dive into it, you certainly can. But now, when we post a video, we make an effort to get it checked to ensure we aren’t saying too much; we self-censor things.”

“Even then, something might slip out since it’s a live art form, and sometimes you don’t realize what you’ve said in the moment. You must stay mindful of how you carry yourself and what your belief systems are. Also, being careful is a good thing if you want to produce good work or move forward in your career,” he added.

Gujral, who in the past has often poked fun at television shows in his comedy acts, said it is ironic that he is now part of a TV reality show himself.

“I didn’t take a dig at reality shows as much as I did at daily soaps. But there’s this strange thing with comedians, which is that they crack jokes about certain people, and then six months later, you find out they’re actually going to be working with those same people,” he added.

Referring to his participation in the adventure-stunt reality show, Gujral added that he plans to draw from the experience for his live performances.

“I’ll take away that experience and use it in my live shows. That’s how it is — comedians crack jokes, and eventually those jokes come back to haunt them,” he said.

The 32-year-old comedian said his confidence to do a reality television show came from his previous experience on “The Traitors”, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

“I realised that I’m indeed cut out for reality shows. Then, when the offer for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ came along, I was like, ‘Am I really capable enough to have even received an offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi?’ I was told about the stunts that happen on the show, with animals, etc, I was like, ‘I’ll manage it’,” he added.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming season of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” will see several celebrity contestants face their biggest fears and take on a range of high-risk stunts in pursuit of the coveted title.

Gujral credited the enduring popularity of the show to its host.

“The show has been going on for 15 years, and people still get excited when you say you’re doing it. That spark and energy is something very few shows retain. Also, the host (Shetty) is strong and powerful. His personality reflects in his movies, and I feel we both have a good sense of humour,” he said.

The celebrity contestants on show include Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma and Ruhaanika.

The show will air on Colors channel tentatively next month.