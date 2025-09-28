Comedy of error: Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma

After former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar accidentally floundered cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s name, mentioning Abhishek Bachchan instead, while discussing match strategies for India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, the Guru actor delivered a hilarious response, saying even though he doesn’t play cricket well, the Pakistan bowlers would not be able to get him out.

While analysing match strategies ,Akhtar was heard saying, “If Pakistan manage to get Abhishek Bachchan out in a hypothetical situation, what happens to India’s middle order? The middle order has not performed well.”

The former speedster was promptly corrected by the presenter, who clarified that the intended reference was to Indian batter Abhishek Sharma. The conversation then returned to cricketing matters. However, the gaffe did not go unnoticed.

Reacting to the clip, Abhishek Bachchan took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) and responded with trademark wit. Quoting the clip, he wrote, “Sir, with all due respect... don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.” India and Pakistan are slated to face off in the highly anticipated final of the Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.