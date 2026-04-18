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Home / Entertainment / 'Coming Home' India tour cancelled due to medical concerns, tickets to be refunded

'Coming Home' India tour cancelled due to medical concerns, tickets to be refunded

Scorpions last performed in India during the 2000s, touring the country as part of their ‘Acoustica Live Tour’ in August 2001

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:45 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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'Eye II Eye' album released in 1999 (Credit: Instagram/@scorpions)
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German hard rock band Scorpions, known for hit tracks such as "Wind of Change" and "Blackout", has cancelled its shows in India due to "unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members".

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The band, which was founded in Hanover in 1965 by guitarist Rudolf Schenker, was set to perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, followed by stops at Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC.

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The "Coming Home" India Tour was produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

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The organisers shared an Instagram post announcing the cancellation of the shows on Saturday.

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"We regret to inform you that the Scorpions 'Coming Home' India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members," read the note in the post.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule. All the tickets purchased on bookmyshow will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days," it added.

Besides Schenker, the members of the band include guitarist Matthias Jabs, vocalist Klaus Meine, bassist PaweÅ‚ Maciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee.

Scorpions last performed in India during the 2000s, touring the country as part of their "Acoustica Live Tour" in August 2001 with a concert in Bengaluru, and later during the "Humanity World Tour" in December 2007, when they played shows in Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Ahead of their "Coming Home" tour, the band had shared their excitement about returning to India and reminisced about their previous visits.

"We have great memories from playing in India almost 20 years ago. We played in Shillong, Mumbaiâ€¦ and we're going to play again in those cities this time around. The audience is fantastic, it's a rock audience and we have best memories. And now, since it's such a long time ago, we expect to play to a new generation also because it's almost 20 years ago and it's time for us to come back now," Jabs told PTI. PTI

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