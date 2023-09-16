Coming soon: …Ishwak Singh in the film Tumse Na Ho Payega

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Abhishek Sinha, Tumse Na Ho Payega, Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming film is a fun, light-hearted take on the challenges faced by today’s youth. It will release on September 29.

The cast includes Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

“Tumse Na Ho Payega is a story that I relate to a lot, I feel like it’s my story and I’m sure whoever watches it would feel the same. It’s a light-hearted fun film with dollops of humour and a very strong theme that remains at the heart of it all — to follow one’s dreams and not succumb to societal pressure,” said actor Ishwak Singh.