Actress Rashmika Mandanna is set to headline The Girlfriend, a film presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, the makers announced on Sunday. The upcoming movie is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, known for films such as Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2.
Geetha Arts shared the announcement along with its first look on its official X page. “The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven’t been heard or seen before. And ‘The Girlfriend’ is one such. #RM24 @GeethaArts Production No.51 is #TheGirlfriend,” the banner said in the post. Mandanna’s other projects include “Animal” and “Pushpa: The Rule”.
