With a voice that could unsettle, intimidate, amuse and move audiences, Nana Patekar had a unique quality of turning even an ordinary line into a memorable dialogue.

Over a career spanning nearly five decades, the veteran actor delivered countless such moments that remain etched in the history of Indian cinema.

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From the anger of "Krantiveer" and menace of "Parinda" to the realism of "Ab Tak Chhappan" and the deadpan comedy of "Welcome", Patekar's dialogues became an important part of his legacy.

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Here are some of his most memorable screen dialogues:

1. "Dhande mein koi kisi ka bhai nahi, koi kisi ka beta nahi" from "Parinda" (1989): Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "Parinda" was a landmark crime drama about two brothers, played by Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, caught in Mumbai's violent underworld. In the movie, Patekar essays the role of Anna, a ruthless gangster who controlled a criminal empire and had little room for sentiment when it came to business. The dialogue gave an insight into Anna's worldview that the underworld operates on profit and personal relationships had little value.

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The performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and remains one of the defining turns of his career.

2. "Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne" from "Krantiveer" (1994): If one film best represents Patekar's ability to turn dialogue into a weapon, it is Mehul Kumar's "Krantiveer". He played Pratap Narayan Tilak, an alcoholic and disillusioned man who becomes an unlikely crusader against corruption and communal hatred. The line comes in one of the film's most intense sequences, when Pratap confronts those who have gathered around him moments before he is hanged till death.

Rather than treating death as a moment of surrender, Patekar's character turns the situation into an accusation against the people watching him, combining anger, sarcasm and fearlessness to make a commentary on the system. The scene was one of the most remembered moments of 1990s Hindi cinema.

3. "Bata ismein Musalman ka khoon kaunsa aur Hindu ka kaunsa?" from "Krantiveer": "Krantiveer" gave Patekar several politically charged lines but this one perhaps best captures the film's argument against communal hatred. Pratap's question about whether one can distinguish between Muslim and Hindu blood is deliberately simple in its logic. But Patekar delivers it with the fury of someone who has watched political and religious divisions destroy ordinary lives.

4. "Ek machhar saala aadmi ko hijda bana deta hai" from "Yeshwant" (1997): "Yeshwant" gave Patekar another character that suited to his style: a volatile police officer operating in a city where crime, corruption and bureaucracy constantly test his patience. As Inspector Yeshwant Lohar, Patekar delivered an extended monologue about how seemingly insignificant things can reduce a man to helplessness. The opening reference to a mosquito became the part audiences remembered most.

5. "Maut se badhkar koi dost nahin hai" from "Ghulam-E-Mustafa" (1997): In "Ghulam-E-Mustafa", Patekar played a gangster whose life was defined by violence, loyalty and fatalism. The line about death being a greater friend than anyone else reflected the character's bleak understanding of life. For Mustafa, death was not simply something to fear; it was an ever-present companion.

6. "Hum sab system ka hissa hain, system decide karta hai, apun follow karta hai" from "Ab Tak Chhappan" (2004): Patekar found another memorable character in Shimit Amin's "Ab Tak Chhappan", a gritty crime drama inspired by Mumbai's encounter-policing culture. He played Inspector Sadhu Agashe, an encounter specialist whose job involves eliminating criminals outside the conventional judicial process. The line about everyone being part of the system captures the film's central conflict. Agashe is both a part of the system and someone who enforces it. Patekar's restrained delivery made the line even more powerful.

7. "Bhagwan ka diya sab kuch hai. Daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai" from "Welcome" (2007) While he made a name for himself as a powerful performer with "Krantiveer" and "Yeshwant", the one role that earned Patekar die-hard fandom was his character of gangster Uday Shetty in Anees Bazmee's "Welcome". Patekar demonstrated that the same voice and mannerisms could generate huge laughs. The dialogue about wealth, fame and respect became a defining Uday Shetty moment and a recurring theme for the character. His chemistry with Anil Kapoor, who played Majnu Bhai, became one of the film's biggest attractions.

8. "Control Uday!" from "Welcome" (2007) Some of Patekar's most memorable lines did not require a long monologue. "Control Uday!" became a catchphrase because it perfectly captured the exasperation surrounding his character. In "Welcome", Uday Shetty is constantly caught between his gangster persona and the chaos created by his sidekick Majnu Bhai.