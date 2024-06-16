'Couldn't be happier…': On Father's Day, Varun Dhawan shares first pic of daughter

Mumbai, June 16
Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently became a father with wife Natasha Dalal, shared a special glimpse of his daughter on Father's Day.
Celebrating his first Father's Day on Sunday, Varun took to his Instagram account to post a touching picture of his newborn on Instagram.
The picture showed his daughter holding tightly onto his finger, with her face partially hidden. The post also included another picture of Varun holding his pet dog Joey's paw.
In the caption, Varun expressed his joy on Father's Day and shared his emotions about embracing fatherhood with a daughter.
He wrote, “Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad.”
Soon after the actor dropped the picture, fans couldn't stop gushing over the father-daughter duo in the comments section.
One fan wrote, “you already are the best dog dad and now you'll be the best girl dad.
Another fan wrote, “The pair of father and daughter look so cute together!” “Happy Father's Day to you, VeeDee!,” wrote a third user.
Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.
“We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength,” the Student of the Year actor wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.
'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.
He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
