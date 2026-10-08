Courage in the cockpit: On Air Force Day, we look at actors who took flight as Air Force personnel

From Deepika Padukone’s Minal Rathore in Fighter to Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena, here are some actors who took flight as Air Force characters on screen.

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Deepika Padukone – Fighter

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In Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, Deepika Padukone stepped into the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign Minni. As part of the Indian Air Force’s Air Dragons unit, her character is placed alongside a team of elite fighter pilots. Deepika brought a mix of confidence, action and emotional depth to the role, while also becoming part of one of Bollywood’s most ambitious aerial action films.

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Janhvi Kapoor – Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor portrayed Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Based on the real-life officer’s journey, the film follows Gunjan’s determination to become a pilot and her experiences during the Kargil War. Janhvi’s performance focused on the character’s ambition and perseverance as she navigated a traditionally male-dominated environment.

Akshay Kumar – Sky Force

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force sees the actor step into the role of an Indian Air Force officer, bringing to life a story inspired by the 1965 Indo-Pak war. The film highlights the courage, sacrifice and determination of the men in uniform, while showcasing the risks and responsibilities that come with serving the country in the air.

Hrithik Roshan – Fighter

Hrithik Roshan took on the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, in Fighter. As one of the central members of the Air Dragons, his character is a skilled fighter pilot whose journey combines aerial combat, camaraderie and personal loss. Hrithik’s performance brought an action-heavy dimension to the film while grounding the character in the emotional stakes of the story.

Shahid Kapoor – Mausam

Shahid Kapoor played an Indian Air Force pilot in Mausam, portraying Squadron Leader Harinder Singh, aka Harry. The film spans several years of his life and explores his relationship with Aayat, played by Sonam Kapoor, against the backdrop of changing times and his career in the Air Force. The role allowed Shahid to combine romance with the discipline and responsibilities associated with his character’s profession.