Court issues stay order on ‘Lock Upp’

The City Civil Court of Hyderabad has issued an ad-interim injunction on releasing the upcoming show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The order was announced after a hearing on a complaint filed by petitioner Sanober Baig. Baig claims that he is the sole right holder of the story and the script of the concept titled The Jail. The show was to be released on February 27.

Baig said “When I saw the promo of the said show I was in shock. I have been in touch with Abhishek Rege from Endemol Shine for a long time and had several meetings about the subject in Hyderabad. He had promised that once the market gets better, we will get going. The show is not only similar to our concept but an absolute copy of the same. I could not believe that somebody could plagiarise the concept.” Meanwhile, the makers have not reacted to the issue yet.