Creators Raj & DK get candid about The Family Man Season 3

The moment millions of fans have been waiting for is almost here! Srikant Tiwari is officially back in action. Prime Video’s globally celebrated series, The Family Man, returns with its third season, bringing a new chapter that boasts higher stakes, deeper emotions, and the ultimate test for everyone’s favourite spy.

Advertisement

This return marks another milestone for its creators, Raj & DK, the phenomenal duo behind hits like Farzi and Citadel Honey Bunny. The new season promises to be the biggest and most challenging yet, not just professionally for Srikant but also in terms of the show’s setting.

Advertisement

This time, Srikant’s mission moves eastward, into unfamiliar terrain and dangerous new territory. Speaking about the meticulous planning and the long-anticipated arc, Krishna DK shared, “It’s been building up for a while, and we’ve put our hearts into it. We had already announced at the end of Season 2 that the North-East is where we want to go with the next season. So, we were clear about that. The location, the people, and the culture are all part of the DNA of the show, whichever season you pick. Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and all these places in season three, you need that energy from the place.”

Advertisement

The shifting geographical focus ensures that the series maintains its signature blend of national-level threats rooted in authentic Indian locales, guaranteeing a fresh and visceral viewing experience.

The core of the excitement, however, lies in the intense rivallry that the creators have cooked up for Srikant this time around. Season 3 brings a monumental clash of talent, featuring a high-octane face-off that is already sending fan anticipation soaring.

Advertisement

Sharing his enthusiasm for the clash between Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rukma in the new season, and confirming the central conflict, Raj expressed, “Manoj and Jaideep are coming together, two stalwarts of Indian cinema. Really top actors.”

Jaideep’s character Rukma is designed as a dark reflection of our beloved TASC agent. His character presents a threat that is deeply personal and ideologically opposite to Srikant, pushing him to his absolute limit.

Raj said, “Rukma became the main character, the main antagonist, where he is almost the opposite of Srikant; he also has a girlfriend and a kid, a sort of a ‘non-family’ family.” With Raj & DK’s unmatched talent for blending high-octane action with the comedic, relatable chaos of a middle-class life, The Family Man 3 is more than just another chapter in this spy thriller. It’s a cultural event. The combination of a high-stakes mission in the North-East, the return of fan-favourite actors like Sharib Hashmi (JK), Priyamani (Suchitra). The Family Man Season 3 streams globally on Prime Video from November 21.