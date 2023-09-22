 Cricket fans are not happy with what music composer Pritam did with ICC Cricket World Cup anthem. They hit back with trolls… : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
Ranveer Singh in Dil Jashn Bole



Sheetal

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) dropped the official anthem, titled Dil Jashn Bole, of the Men’s Cricket World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. However, cricket fans were not impressed and criticised it for being influencer-centric with no inclusivity.

While the music is by Pritam, who also features in the song, Ranveer Singh headlines it. Ranveer’s energy as a hardcore cricket fan is surely infectious, as always, but Pritam fails to capture the emotions of cricket fans. The lyrics by Shloke Lal and Saaveri Verma, and the rap, written and performed by Charan, also fall flat. The closest ‘cricket’ connection that the anthem has is featuring choreographer Dhanashree Verma, wife of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is incidentally not a part of the Indian squad this time.

On the other hand, it is raining influencers in the anthem. From dancer Ruhee Dosani, YouTubers Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast), gamer Scout (Tanmay Singh), presenter Jatin Sapru to BeYouNick (aka Nikunj Lotia), these are all frowned upon for they do not make a difference to cricket fans. While many cried ‘not our anthem’, some even recalled 2011 anthem, De Ghumake, by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy as their all-time favourite. Even India’s fan anthem for 2015, Mauka Mauka, was quite popular.

Fans were also furious about the shoddy use of AI, with weird mascots flying around in the video and even requested a new anthem. They wanted a better connect with cricket and not a Bollywood item song!

Roasting the makers

Viewers didn’t shy away from making fun of the makers. “I thought that 2019 WC theme was bad but after hearing this (2023 anthem), I believe that was a masterpiece,” a user wrote. Some even threw a shade of sarcasm saying, “Words can’t describe how lovely the anthem is… numbers can… 1/10.” Another funny comment goes, “This song really helped us. My grandfather was paralysed, but when he heard this, he stood up and paused the song.”

#Cricket

