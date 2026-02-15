Cricket fever grips region

The much-hyped India–Pakistan match is set to take place tomorrow. Social media is already flooded with hundreds of reels, with citizens from both countries pulling each other’s legs — be it over quirky match superstitions, player practices, or the perennial debate around the contest itself. Now that it is confirmed the two teams will lock horns, residents have chalked out elaborate plans to make the occasion truly memorable.

Advertisement

In both nations, cricket is not just a sport — it is a matter of pride. When the two sides face off, it feels personal for millions. Keeping this sentiment in mind, leading restaurants, markets and clubs across the city are arranging big screens to telecast the high-voltage clash live between the arch rivals.

Advertisement

Shavinder Singh Sandhu, CEO of Leafberry Ads, said that special screenings are being organised at Downtown Market in BRS Nagar and Kipps Market in Sarabha Nagar. “An India–Pakistan match is always a crowd-puller. Residents are eagerly waiting for the game, and we are giving them an opportunity to enjoy it on big screens. People come with dhols and noise-making props to recreate the stadium-like atmosphere and cheer for every ball bowled,” said Sandhu.

Advertisement

Several prominent restaurants, including Ombré, Elgin and Bistro Flambois, along with popular clubs, have also planned live screenings so that visitors can savour every moment of the much-anticipated encounter.

Cricket enthusiast Sonu Nilibar has reached Colombo to cheer for the Indian team in the T20 clash against Pakistan tomorrow. “When these two teams meet, the world seems to stop watching everything else,” he said.

Advertisement

“I met many people travelling on sponsor passes at the airport, but my son Amol and I came to Colombo on our own. It’s a birthday gift from me, as his birthday falls tomorrow,” Nilibar added.

In Chandigarh, all eyes will be on the screens this Sunday, with many bars and restaurants like Social Sector 7, Social Elante, The Malt & Co., Beach N Brew, The Brew Estate, and many other in Chandigarh, are screening this much-awaited blockbuster match live, giving Cricket lovers a chance to step out this weekend and enjoy the match with peers of same interest, in environments buzzing with energy.