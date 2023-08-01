Cricketer KL Rahul reacts to his wife Athiya Shetty’s ramp walk at ICW 2023

ANI

On Sunday, actress Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2023. Several pictures and videos surfaced on social media, where she could be seen donning a beige floor-length dress, featuring 3D applique work, florals, pearls and threadwork with a thigh-high slit. She chose a statement necklace to accessorise her look, complementing embroidered attire with a glam makeup look.

Taking to Instagram, her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, who was not present at the event, shared a clip on his stories and reacted to Athiya’s look. He wrote, “My stunning wife…” followed by a white heart emoticon.

Ace designer Anamika Khanna displayed outfits that were influenced by both contemporary and vintage elements. About her, Athiya said, “Apart from being a wonderful designer, she is a great person, and that comes across in her work. Anamika’s genuine and compassionate nature effortlessly manifested in her designs, creating a profound connection between the designer, her work, and the people who wear her creations.”

