Crime Patrol 2.0 to premiere on March 7

Sony Entertainment Television has been creating awareness about crimes with its longest running docu-drama, Crime Patrol.

Showcasing compelling cases with gritty storytelling of the criminal activities from across India with a resolve to fight back crime, the channel is set to bring this marquee show in an all-new avatar with Crime Patrol 2.0 starting March 7. Promising to be fast paced, Crime Patrol 2.0 will revolve around the lives of the men in uniform who protect the city from gruesome crime and have close encounters with such treachery that is beyond our imagination!

While bringing forth impactful crime stories, the show will also give a glimpse into the personal lives of the police officers, their camaraderie and how these cases have a lasting impression on them.

Through the point of view of the ‘cops’ assigned to the case, the show will make the viewers understand the anatomy of a crime, the vigorous attempt of the cops solving the crime case highlighting unseen facets of investigation, usage of new-age tools, the chase; the anticipation, pressure and drive to find an answer, Crime Patrol 2.0 will be steered by gripping narratives creating a dynamic viewing experience for the viewers.