Crime Patrol 2.0 to premiere on March 7

Sony Entertainment Television has been creating awareness about crimes with its longest running docu-drama, Crime Patrol.
Showcasing compelling cases with gritty storytelling of the criminal activities from across India with a resolve to fight back crime, the channel is set to bring this marquee show in an all-new avatar with Crime Patrol 2.0 starting March 7. Promising to be fast paced, Crime Patrol 2.0 will revolve around the lives of the men in uniform who protect the city from gruesome crime and have close encounters with such treachery that is beyond our imagination!
While bringing forth impactful crime stories, the show will also give a glimpse into the personal lives of the police officers, their camaraderie and how these cases have a lasting impression on them.
Through the point of view of the ‘cops’ assigned to the case, the show will make the viewers understand the anatomy of a crime, the vigorous attempt of the cops solving the crime case highlighting unseen facets of investigation, usage of new-age tools, the chase; the anticipation, pressure and drive to find an answer, Crime Patrol 2.0 will be steered by gripping narratives creating a dynamic viewing experience for the viewers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...
5 die as SUV falls into gorge in JK's Samba
The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab when the acci...
BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu
A BSF spokesperson said alert troops of the force fired at t...
Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days
88 capsules containing 862 gm heroin were extracted from the...