Crime thriller, gossip and a historic series… Make note of top OTT releases for this week

September 2: Cuttputlli on Disney+ Hotstar
In this direct-on-OTT film, Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector, who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no evidence, except a body. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery.
September 2: The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2 on Netflix
Love them or hate them, you can’t ignore them. The baronesses of Bollywood — Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are back, bringing couture, crushes, rushes and flashes. From star-studded cameos to drool- worthy vacations to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of hot gossip, the women are ready for a raging Season 2 for this reality series.
September 2: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video
The series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruins.
