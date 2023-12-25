Amber Heard was sidelined in the new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the 2018 superhero hit starring Jason Momoa. According to reports, Heard only appears on camera for about 20 minutes or so and while she does talk in the film, it is just a measly 11 lines apparently. Heard shows up for a few action sequences, but she’s largely removed from the main story. Even though her and Momoa’s on-screen baby serves as a central plot point.
