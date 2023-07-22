Daisy Shah in her khiladi element

Conceptualised with the jungle theme, the 13th edition of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, features daredevil contestants across all walks of life taking on the most terrifying challenges in the exotic landscape of Cape Town, South Africa. The host, Rohit Shetty, mentors the contestants as they battle their fears.
Daisy Shah and her competitors, Aishwarya Sharma and Arjit Taneja, had to perform daring stunts that had them brave acrophobia and aquaphobia.
Talking about the same, Daisy says, “It was exciting to perform a stunt where both the elements of water and height were involved. I had to defend my position and make a statement that I am not only lucky, I’m hardworking too. I hope the audience will embrace me as I get into my khiladi element. Aishwarya and Arjit were great competitors.”
