Daisy Shah on her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Daisy Shah, who has faced elimination for the second time, after re-entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 during its Teams Week, said throughout this adventure, she has uncovered valuable insights about her own nature, and learned how to keep her mental peace intact.
Daisy’s journey kick-started with an exciting helicopter-related challenge in the show’s inaugural episode.
After her first elimination, she re-entered the show in its Teams Week, and aced her second innings only to be nominated for elimination by Arjit Taneja. Despite the early elimination, her time on the show was inspiring, and she struck a great friendship with contestants Shiv Thakare and Anjum Fakih.
Talking about the show, Daisy said, “I have only gratitude in my heart for the incredible experience of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which led to self-discovery. This show has helped me assess my fears and how I react to them.”
“Throughout this adventure, I’ve uncovered valuable insights about my own nature and learned how to keep my mental peace intact. My heartfelt thanks go out to all the viewers and my fellow participants who stood by me, encouraging me as I pushed my boundaries,” said Daisy.
