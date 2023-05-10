Daisy Shah on joining KKK 13

Daisy Shah, who has been away from the silver screen since 2018, is all set to make a comeback with the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and she is looking forward to perform stunts under filmmaker-host Rohit Shetty’s guidance. Why did she want to do the show?
“(I am) trying to test my strength, patience and limits,” Daisy said.
“Nervous to perform stunts like obviously. Because, if I am not then I am over confident so that’s not going to happen,” said Daisy, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.
Talking about the excitement to share screen space with Rohit Shetty, she said, “Yes, I am super excited. I have known Rohit sir for the longest time.” She added, “I can’t wait to meet and connect with him.”
