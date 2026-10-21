Daler Mehndi row: Anupam Kher backs Punjabi singer as ‘I do not drink alcohol’ remark resurfaces

Actor Anupam Kher has come out in support of Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi amid the controversy over his performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand, saying he was hurt by the way the veteran artiste was publicly criticised by a Cabinet minister.

Meanwhile, an old interview in which Mehndi said he did not consume alcohol has resurfaced on social media.

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In a video message shared on Tuesday, Kher said he had known Mehndi for the past 20-30 years and described him as a kind-hearted person. He questioned whether the singer needed to be criticised publicly, saying the minister could have conveyed his displeasure in private and with respect.

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Kher also said he was aware that Mehndi had not been keeping well over the past two to three years. He urged members of the entertainment industry who knew the singer to share their experiences and stand by him during the controversy.

“An artiste spends an entire lifetime earning recognition and respect through hard work,” Kher said, adding that Mehndi had entertained audiences for more than three decades and that his contribution deserved appreciation.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

However, the actor clarified that he had not witnessed the incident himself and could not say exactly what had transpired.

The controversy has also brought renewed attention to a 2024 interview Mehndi gave to Navbharat Times in which he spoke about maintaining his voice and said he did not drink alcohol.

“One reason my voice has remained intact is that I do not drink alcohol,” he had said in the interview, adding that preserving one’s voice becomes increasingly challenging with age.

The remark has resurfaced after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal confronted Mehndi during his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri district on October 18.

Uniyal interrupted the performance and questioned the singer’s ability to perform, alleging that he had consumed alcohol before taking the stage at the event.

The incident triggered widespread reactions after videos of the confrontation circulated on social media. Mehndi’s brother, singer Mika Singh, comedian Kapil Sharma and rapper Badshah were among those who expressed support for the singer and called for greater consideration towards him.

Mika denied the allegation that Mehndi had consumed alcohol, urging the media to verify claims before reporting them as facts. Kapil also said the singer had undergone a major surgery and appealed to people to be more compassionate.