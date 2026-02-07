Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ takes over European boat party; video goes viral

With a rise in the popularity of Punjabi pop music across the globe, Daler Mehndi’s classic party song ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ set the stage for dance on a cruise trip to Malta.

Advertisement

Punjabi performer and influencer Hardy Singh took to his social media and uploaded a video where he was seen dancing to the song and teaching the hook steps to everyone on the boat.

Advertisement

Singh wrote in the caption, “Got even goras dancing to our beats.” The video has garnered 4 million views on Instagram.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardy Singh (@itshardysingh)

Responding to the post, a user wrote, “Music unites everyone everywhere this is a right example of that.”

Advertisement

Another comment read, “Daler Mehandi forever. No party is complete without tunak tunak.”

Hardy Singh is the founder of Pure Bhagra, the Middle East Premier Bhangra crew, established in 2011.

Singh has also performed in various events across the globe including the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, New Zealand and India.

Besides teaching and performing he has also worked in the Punjabi film industry and featured in numerous music videos.