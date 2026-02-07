DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Daler Mehndi's 'Tunak Tunak Tun' takes over European boat party; video goes viral

Popular Punjabi performer Hardy Singh’s video, featuring foreigners dancing on Daler Mehndi’s song goes viral

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:12 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjabi Bhangra Artiste Hardy Singh. (Instagram/@itshardysingh)
With a rise in the popularity of Punjabi pop music across the globe, Daler Mehndi’s classic party song ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ set the stage for dance on a cruise trip to Malta.

Punjabi performer and influencer Hardy Singh took to his social media and uploaded a video where he was seen dancing to the song and teaching the hook steps to everyone on the boat.

Singh wrote in the caption, “Got even goras dancing to our beats.” The video has garnered 4 million views on Instagram.

Responding to the post, a user wrote, “Music unites everyone everywhere this is a right example of that.”

Another comment read, “Daler Mehandi forever. No party is complete without tunak tunak.”

Hardy Singh is the founder of Pure Bhagra, the Middle East Premier Bhangra crew, established in 2011.

Singh has also performed in various events across the globe including the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, New Zealand and India.

Besides teaching and performing he has also worked in the Punjabi film industry and featured in numerous music videos.

