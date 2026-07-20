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Home / Entertainment / Damon, Beyoncé Beckham & Gere: FIFA Final draws A-List crowd

Damon, Beyoncé Beckham & Gere: FIFA Final draws A-List crowd

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:16 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Matt Damon attended the FIFA Final match alongside his Argentinian wife, Luciana
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The pitch belonged to soccer stars, but the stands belonged to Hollywood. From Matt Damon, Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Richard Gere, A-list celebrities arrived to support the game's biggest stars at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

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Hollywood stars Matt Damon, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and several other celebrities attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium, turning football's biggest night into a star-studded affair.

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Among those in attendance were Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, David and Victoria Beckham, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Austin Butler, Serena Williams, Pharrell Williams, Javier Bardem, Jon Hamm, Adrien Brody, Trevor Noah, Richard Gere, Jason Sudeikis, Julia Garner, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Rob Gronkowski, Gayle King, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Wintour and YouTube creator MrBeast, among others.

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Also Read  https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/entertainment/coldplays-sweet-surprise-at-fifa-world-cup-final-wins-fans-heart

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also attended the final, sharing a VIP suite with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spanish Football Federation president Rafael Louzan.

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