Dance sequence

IANS

Actors Paras Kalnawat, who essays the role of Rajveer, and Sana Sayyad, who plays Palki in the television show Kundali Bhagya, have performed a dance during the course of the episode, for which they practised for just one hour, leaving everyone on sets mighty impressed.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that although Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Shanaya’s (Shalini Mahal) roka ceremony took place, Shaurya has started to develop feelings for Palki who is engaged to Rajveer.

During the roka ceremony, the Luthra family encountered an unexpected power outage, which led to #Palveer finding their own sweet moment amidst the disarray. Twinning in pink attire, they entertained everyone in the family with their dance performance on the track Lae Dooba.

Sana Sayyad said, “It’s been a fascinating experience of doing a beautiful dance form that tells a story. The grace, the rhythm, the storytelling through every move – it’s like an intricate language that speaks to the soul. It was heartwarming to witness how everyone came together to create magic in the moment. Performing with Paras, who is an incredibly talented individual, was indeed very fun.”

Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

