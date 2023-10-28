Dancer and choreographer Navtej Johar to perform in Chandigarh today

Sangeet Natak Award-winning dancer and choreographer, Navtej Johar is in Chandigarh to perform his latest play, Tanashah, at the Mini Tagore Theatre today. First enacted in 2018, Tanashah is a solo performance by Navtej and is based on Bhagat Singh’s jail diaries as well as an essay, Why I am an Atheist. “But it also includes my journey and challenges, becoming the first Sikh Bharatnatyam dancer. Also, one cannot part ways from Heer by Waris Shah as it was one of Bhagat Singh’s favourite Punjabi poem,” Johar says.

When it comes to his own run with religion, the Bharatnatyam exponent feels that he became a spiritual atheist over time as he witnessed a lot of hate and violence in the name of religion. He explains, “The practice of comparing your religion with others should be stopped. Comparing any dharma is like comparing your mothers.”

Happy to be in Chandigarh, his home city, Johar credits the city and the way it is designed for allowing him to be free. He adds, “With lots and lots of open space, it allowed me to be awara and safe within its boundaries. And from mountains to jungles surrounding the city, it allowed me to explore. I was happy to be alone and free here, which has contributed to my personal growth for sure.”

Ask him about his favourite place when in Tricity and Johar is reminded of the open fields behind PEC, Chandigarh, which he sighs are no longer present. As for the younger generation, Johar feels, “It’s their duty to not buy any idea, ideology or philosophy without the willingness to deconstruct and dismantle the whole thing.”

For the fact that Bharatnatyam and many other traditional art forms are not actively taken up by the younger generations, Johar reasons, “I myself find it so dead and heavily oppressive. The attitude with which it is taught and propagated feels like a burden, which shouldn’t be the thing. Learning anything should be as easy as breathing and shouldn’t come with a high baggage of culture and traditions to be blindly followed.”

Johar is also writing a book, which he will be able to launch in the coming months. As a true artiste never stops learning and teaching, he has devised his own kind practice of movement (somatic flow) and teaching it internationally.