DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Dancing their way to Moscow

Dancing their way to Moscow

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:43 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The National Federation of Acrobatic & Dance Sports of India (NFADI), in affiliation with the World Federation of Acrobatic & Dance Sports (WFADS), organised India's 1st Coach Certification Programme in Chandigarh at The Sports Complex.

Advertisement

The renowned master trainers from Russia, Alexey and Svetlana Gavrilova for Acro Swing and Dimitry Lonov and Ziurniaeva Daria for Acrobatic Rock 'N' Roll trained more than 60 aspiring coaches and performers from nine cities of India, including Jammu, Amritsar, Delhi, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jharkhand and Assam.

The trainers and the participants showcased an outstanding performance, blending passion, energy and skill in every step and also embracing a lifestyle of fitness and sportsmanship.

Advertisement

The highlight of the event was announcement of two standout couples (one from each category – Acrobatic Rock and Roll & Acro Swing) who have received a fully-sponsored 15-day intensive training trip to Moscow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts