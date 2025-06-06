Dancing their way to Moscow

The National Federation of Acrobatic & Dance Sports of India (NFADI), in affiliation with the World Federation of Acrobatic & Dance Sports (WFADS), organised India's 1st Coach Certification Programme in Chandigarh at The Sports Complex.

Advertisement

The renowned master trainers from Russia, Alexey and Svetlana Gavrilova for Acro Swing and Dimitry Lonov and Ziurniaeva Daria for Acrobatic Rock 'N' Roll trained more than 60 aspiring coaches and performers from nine cities of India, including Jammu, Amritsar, Delhi, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jharkhand and Assam.

The trainers and the participants showcased an outstanding performance, blending passion, energy and skill in every step and also embracing a lifestyle of fitness and sportsmanship.

Advertisement

The highlight of the event was announcement of two standout couples (one from each category – Acrobatic Rock and Roll & Acro Swing) who have received a fully-sponsored 15-day intensive training trip to Moscow.