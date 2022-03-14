Darshan Raval talks about his new song ‘Goriye’ •

After many hits like Kabhi Tumhe, Chogada, O Mehrama, Hawa Banke, Ek Tarfa, Rabba Mehar Kari and Jannat Ve, Darshan Raval is back again! His new single, Goriye, has become an instant hit with fans. While the song’s teaser created a lot of anticipation and had fans waiting with bated breath, Goriye is already breaking the net.

He says, “I am excited to finally release the song. This is the first time I’ve danced in a video, and had a blast shooting for it! It’s a perfect summer song with catchy beats. I have been humming the song for a while now and waiting to introduce it to the world. Now that it is finally out, I’m thankful for all the love it has received.”

The groovy song has been composed by Gurpreet Saini, co-written by Gurpreet and Gautam Sharma, and produced by Naushad Khan and Warner Music India.