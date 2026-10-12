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Home / Entertainment / Darshan Raval's latest single 'Naal Naal Ve' explores love, longing 

Darshan Raval's latest single 'Naal Naal Ve' explores love, longing 

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ANI
Updated At : 04:34 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Singer Darshan Raval has opened the door to the world of The Everafter with his latest single, Naal Naal Ve, a dreamy romantic track that explores love, longing and the possibility of finding your way back to someone, even when reality stands in the way. Featuring actress Barkha Singh and co-sung by Suvarna Tiwari, the song marks the first chapter of Raval's upcoming four-track EP, The Everafter.

Released by Warner Music India, Naal Naal Ve brings together Raval's signature romantic sensibility with a story that transcends time, space and reality, setting the emotional tone for the EP while leaving its larger story open to interpretation.

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The music video follows Dan and Niyati, two souls brought together by a mysterious blue door that appears to blur the boundaries between realities.

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"Dan, a struggling musician, discovers the door in his new apartment and steps through it with his dog Brutus, finding himself in a magical world where he meets Niyati. What follows is a romance that feels almost too perfect to belong to the real world. But when the mysterious door opens again, and Brutus unexpectedly returns, Dan is faced with a choice between the world he has come to love and the reality he left behind," states a press release. Speaking on the song, Darshan Raval shared, “Naal Naal Ve is a hopeful romantic song about finding the person you love and wishing you could bring them into your world. The story explores how love can exist across different realities, even when things get complicated. It was wonderful working with Barkha, and shooting across such dreamy locations. Adding a little extra charm to the shoot was our adorable co-star, Brutus/Coco. It was a lot of fun. I'm excited for audiences to enter the world of The Everafter. It can be happy, magical and sometimes heartbreaking," the press release added. Barkha Singh further added, “Having always loved Darshan's music, being a part of Naal Naal Ve was really special. I loved the story and the warmth and innocence of playing Niyati. Darshan was wonderful to work with, and I'm so happy to have gotten acquainted with him. The Blue Family has also been showering me with so much love, which has been incredibly heartwarming. Shooting in such dreamy locations, with Brutus/Coco around, made the experience even more memorable. I'm excited for everyone to watch the video and discover the story we've created.” Naal Naal Ve is now available across major audio and video streaming platforms.

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