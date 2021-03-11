Darshan roped in for ‘Scoop’

Darshan Dave, known for shows such as Ghar Ek Sapna, Mera Sasural, Begusarai and Crime Patrol, has now bagged a role in Hansal Mehta’s web series Scoop, which will air on Netflix. Darshan will be seen in the role of chief of anti-terrorist squad in this thriller. The show also stars Karishma Tanna, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja.

Darshan says, “The experience of working with Hansal Mehta has been great.”