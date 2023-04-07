Dasara joins 100 cr club

Dasara, starring Nani, has taken the box office by storm. In just six days since its release, Dasara has entered the coveted 100 crore club, grossing over Rs 100 cr worldwide. This is Nani’s first movie to achieve this milestone.

The movie has not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the US where it is close to reaching $2 million. Dasara has also proved to be tough competition for many Bollywood films released recently.

Nani took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the audience, “Our effort. Your gift. Cinema wins #Dasara”.