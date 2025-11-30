DT
Home / Entertainment / David Beckham prepares daal ki chaat

David Beckham prepares daal ki chaat

ANI
Updated At : 05:47 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Taking to Instagram, former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham shared several videos and pictures from his India visit. In one of the visuals, he could be seen learning how to make Dal Ki Chaat. "So touched by everyone's kindness... Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai," he captioned the post.

