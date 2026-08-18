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Home / Entertainment / DC: Wamiqa Gabbi’s performance wins praise from Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun & Atlee

DC: Wamiqa Gabbi’s performance wins praise from Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun & Atlee

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:04 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Wamiqa Gabbi's performance as Chandra in DC has become one of the film’s talking points.
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DC has been receiving a strong wave of appreciation from some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Soundarya Rajinikanth and Atlee. And while the film as a whole has been celebrated for its filmmaking, music and performances, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Chandra act is garnering a lot of positive feedback.

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Mahesh Babu was among the first major industry voices to react, calling DC “original and outstanding” and saying he “loved every bit” of it. His post also tagged Wamiqa alongside the rest of the team, placing her performance within a film that he clearly connected with as a whole.

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Allu Arjun followed with an equally enthusiastic response, calling DC a “Tamil classic” and saying that every film lover must watch it. More importantly for Wamiqa, he specifically praised the artists, calling them “fabbb”.

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Atlee also joined the growing chorus of praise, calling DC a “true cult classic” and describing the film as an immersive experience. While applauding Lokesh Kanagaraj’s performance and the film’s music, he had a special word for Wamiqa, calling her “lethal”. The filmmaker’s reaction adds to the growing industry appreciation for the actor, whose performance as Chandra has consistently stood out in conversations around the film.

Soundarya Rajinikanth also shared a glowing reaction to the film, calling it an “impeccably crafted film” and praising its technical and artistic execution. But her note had a special mention for Wamiqa, writing, “Wamiqa Gabbi, you were fantastic.” Coming alongside the audience response that has already been building around Chandra, the appreciation from established names in the industry adds to what is increasingly becoming a significant moment for the actor.

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With DC, Wamiqa has perhaps stepped into her most expansive canvas yet, allowing her to bring together the emotional depth, physicality and intensity she has displayed across projects such as Jubilee, Khufiya, Kali Jotta, Godha and Modern Love Chennai. Her performance as Chandra has become one of the film’s talking points.

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